# India

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets Rajasthan CM

US Ambassador, Eric M Garcetti, met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the state secretariat.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | October 21, 2024 9:33 pm

Photo: SNS

This was a courtesy visit during which the two dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues, including the business-friendly environment in Rajasthan, the call to increase US investment in the state, and the strengthening of Indo-US diplomatic ties, according to a CMO spokesperson.

The Chief Minister also invited the US envoy to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Jaipur on December 9, 10, and 11.

Later, the Ambassador also met with former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his official residence in Civil Lines.

