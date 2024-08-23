UPSIDA’s green push: Rooftop solar plants, green belts, and solar paths to transform industrial areas

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is expanding its use of green energy by promoting solar energy in a hig way.

Building on the success of the rooftop solar plant at its Kanpur headquarters, UPSIDA has developed a plan to install rooftop solar plants, green belts, and solar paths in its other industrial areas. The plan includes installing solar rooftop plants on public facilities within its industrial zones, such as administrative buildings, civic centers, Common Facility Centers (CFCs), transit hostels, Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), and regional manager offices.

Notably, the Kanpur headquarters’ rooftop solar plant has already saved the authority Rs 27.35 lakh in electricity bills over the past few months. UPSIDA estimates that this initiative will have a net savings of approximately Rs 1104 lakh over the next 23 years.

Officials here on Friday said UPSIDA installed a 150 kW solar rooftop plant at its Kanpur headquarters in January 2024 to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy. The project, completed under the CAPEX model with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), cost Rs 82.98 lakh.

Since the installation, the authority has achieved significant energy savings: 35% in January and February 2024, 32.42% in March, 56.92% in April and May, and 34.95% in June and July 2024. This has already covered about 33% of the total project cost. The authority expects to recover the full price within two years, while the lifespan of these solar panels is approximately 25 years. Over the next 23 years, this solar plant is projected to generate net savings of around Rs 1104 lakh for UPSIDA.

As part of UPSIDA’s plan to expand green energy, a survey conducted with the assistance of UPNEDA has identified 53 key locations across various industrial areas with a total electrical load of approximately 2000 kW. These locations include MG Road (Hapur), Begrajpur (Secunderabad), Surajpur Site-B (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Site 5 Kasna (Surajpur), Secunderabad (Bulandshahr), EPIP Kasna, TDS City (Bagpat), Foundry Nagar (Agra), Kosi Kotwan (Mathura), Bhogaon (Agra), Chinhat (Lucknow), Rae Bareli, Sandila (Hardoi), Kursi Road (Barabanki), Jainpur (Kanpur Dehat), Malwan (Fatehpur), Naini (Prayagraj), Karkhiyav (Varanasi), Bargarh (Chitrakoot), Unnao, Banthar, Parsakheda (Bareilly), Gajraula-2 (JP Nagar), and Shahjahanpur.

Additionally, UPSIDA plans to develop solar pathways along the green belts in these industrial areas. These pathways will enhance the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces and provide a sustainable, off-grid lighting solution. Ideal for parks, playgrounds, and surrounding paths, these solar pathways will contribute to both environmental sustainability and the beautification of industrial areas.

UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari said here on Friday that, in line with the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Authority will soon install solar rooftop plants across all regional offices and projects, including the Kanpur headquarters.

Additionally, UPSIDA is actively encouraging entrepreneurs in industrial areas to adopt solar rooftops for their factories. The Authority successfully attracts entrepreneurs to install solar plants at their units by raising awareness of the benefits. This initiative will lower electricity bills and enhance their contribution to energy production.