UP Govt set to launch Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Agra

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is set to launch the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Agra.

This ambitious project by the UP government aims to transform Agra into a significant industrial hub, leveraging its strategic location and modern infrastructure.

The IMC will focus on promoting non-polluting industries, capitalizing on Agra’s rich heritage in leather, footwear, and agro-based products.

The cluster is expected to boost economic development, foster collaboration among established industries, and harness the region’s skilled workforce and local expertise, giving a new direction to Agra’s industrial sector.

According to UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari here on Sunday, Agra’s dedication to environmental protection, particularly within the Taj Trapezium Zone, positions it as an ideal site for eco-friendly industrial activities.

The IMC Agra project is designed to align with these environmental objectives, offering a pollution-free environment that supports sustainable industrial technologies.

Strategically located along the Inner Ring Road, the cluster is equidistant from two major cloverleaf junctions—NH-19, which links to Delhi NCR, and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. This prime location ensures excellent road connectivity, dividing the site into two accessible parts.

Additionally, IMC Agra will benefit from Uttar Pradesh’s extensive expressway network, enhancing logistics and reducing travel time, making it even more attractive to investors.

He further highlighted that the proximity of IMC Agra to NH-19 and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway significantly eases road transportation. Situated just 22 km from New Tundla Station, IMC Agra is ideally positioned to connect with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), facilitating efficient rail freight movement and reducing road congestion. The site also enjoys enhanced connectivity with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

Additionally, the upcoming Jewar Airport, located 140 km away via the Yamuna Expressway, will further boost air connectivity, making it easier to transport high-value cargo and providing convenient access for business travelers.

IMC Agra is strategically positioned near the proposed National Waterway-110 (NW-110), with the cargo terminal at Samogar Mustakil only 1 km away. This waterway will offer a viable alternative for cargo transportation, further strengthening the region’s logistics capabilities by linking to the rail network.

The project spans approximately 1,000 acres on Agra’s outskirts, specifically acquired for large-scale industrial development. With its extensive infrastructure and prime location, IMC Agra is set to become a highly attractive investment destination.

The UPSIDA CEO described IMC Agra as more than just a cluster, but rather a symbol of modern industrial infrastructure. The project features smart bus stops equipped with a citizen mobile application, digital signage, solar panels, and Wi-Fi spots for integrated utility management. It also boasts a robust ICT and SCADA system, supported by a fiber optic network, UPS, and diesel generator backup.

To ensure environmental control, an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) with an ambient air quality monitor has been installed at IMC Agra. These innovations are set to significantly transform the industrial landscape of Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.