Industry growth in UP records doubles operating revenue in FY 2023-24

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has made significant strides in realising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse.

In the financial year 2023-24, UPSIDA has achieved a remarkable feat, recording an operating revenue of Rs 1359 crore. This achievement marks a doubling of revenue compared to the financial year 2018-19, indicating a robust trajectory towards industrial growth in the state.

While UPSIDA’s revenue surged due to intensified efforts for industrialisation in Uttar Pradesh, the authority concurrently achieved a commendable 9 per cent reduction in administrative expenses compared to the FY 2018-19.

Moreover, UPSIDA’s strategic emphasis on bolstering infrastructure in industrial zones to attract investors resulted in a four-fold increase in infrastructure development expenditure. This allocation soared from Rs 104 crore in FY 2017-18 to Rs 415 crore in FY 2023-24.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari said here on Friday that the authority was committed to expanding Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape. UPSIDA is also doing significant work in the area of land allocation. As a result, there has been an increase in land allocation, with 693 plots allocated just in 2023-24. This initiative has benefited investors on one hand and strengthened the authority’s financial position on the other.

In addition, UPSIDA has succeeded in gaining the trust of investors by transparently allocating land through e-auctions and ‘Nivesh Mitra’ portal, which enables entrepreneurs to get online clearances/NOC from the concerned department with ease and minimal ‘running around’ . As a result, a record number of more than 1600 plots have been allotted to investors in the last three years, helping Uttar Pradesh become the engine of industrial development of the country.

Digitisation has played a crucial role in the economic development of Uttar Pradesh. Through ‘Nivesh Mitra’, UPSIDA is currently providing 34 online e-services, which were only 2 before COVID-19. As a result, more than 31,000 applications have been disposed of with a satisfaction rate of 96 per cent.

Additionally, to promote skill development and increase women’s participation in the workforce, the Authority has developed women centric facilities like Pink Toilets and Pink Dormitories under initiatives like Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission (AIIM) and Secure Industrial Zone Projects. As a result of these efforts, there has been an increase in women’s participation and employment in industrial parks.

Furthermore, the authority has established a Citizen Facilitation Center to address the issues faced by investors and entrepreneurs. Through these centers, immediate and satisfactory solutions to questions related to various departments are being provided.