Upset over delimitation report for MCD, Congress vows to move Delhi High Court

Expressing displeasure over the final report for the delimitation of 250 Municipal Corporation Ward (MCD), notified by the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that the report of the Delimitation Committee for the delimitation of 250 MCD wards was a mere formality as it did not incorporate any of the 168 suggestions made by the DPCC to the Delimitation Committee.

Chaudhary said that the objections filed by the Delhi Congress with Delimitation Committee chairman Anil Dev were not carried out in the final report, and Congress will approach the Delhi High Court for justice, for upholding the democratic norms and to protect the interest of Dalits and Minorities.

He added that the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this anti-Dalit, anti-Minorities report was baffling.

Making allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, Ch. Anil Kumar said that the final report of the delimitation of the MCD wards seems to have been drafted in the RSS headquarters, to bail out the BJP in Delhi.

He said that the three MCDs were merged into one on flimsy grounds to postpone the elections in a bid to favour the BJP, which was sure to face ouster for its 15 years of corruption-ridden misrule in the MCD elections.

The DPCC president said that the report not only did not adhere to the norms laid down for the delimitation of the wards, like restricting the population in each ward to 65,000 with a 10 percent Plus-Minus variation, but also divided the Dalit and Minority-dominated wards into adjacent wards to diminish their population strength, so that BJP and AAP could gain unfair advantage in the MCD elections.

Chairman of the Delhi Congress Delimitation Committee Harishankar Gupta, Chairman of the DPCC Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, and spokesperson Naresh Kumar among others were also present at the event.