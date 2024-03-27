UP’s improved law and order to be BJP’s trump card in LS polls

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s relentless efforts to enhance law and order in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years are poised to wield significant influence in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the state, giving an edge to the ruling BJP over its rivals.

The absence of a single riot in the last seven years of the government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the guaranteed safety of women and traders and effective action against mafias and gangsters as well as significant transformation brought about in Uttar Pradesh’s security landscape since 2017 are likely to play a vital role in helping voters in making their choices during the LS elections in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that the state’s law and order dynamics were instrumental in securing CM Yogi’s victory in the 2022 Assembly elections as well.

Advertisement

Now, as the 2024 General Elections approach, this same factor could wield significant sway in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quest to clinch a substantial number of seats, notably aiming for a resounding victory, potentially securing as many as 80 seats for the third consecutive time.

Sources here on Wednesday said owing to the strict implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, Uttar Pradesh has not experienced a single instance of communal violence in the past seven years.

From November 2019 to November 2023, illegal assets worth over Rs 3723 crore belonging to 68 identified mafia dons and gang members were confiscated and destroyed.

Furthermore, measures were taken to seize assets valued at over Rs 4268 crore from various other mafia groups under the Gangster Act from January 2021 to October 2023.

Over the period from March 2017 to November 2023, a total of 22,301 cases were registered under the Gangster Act, resulting in the arrest of 70,879 accused individuals.

Additionally, assets exceeding Rs 120 billion were seized. During this timeframe, 192 criminals were killed in encounters, while 5800 sustained injuries.

In comparison to the year 2016, significant reductions in crime have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh until the year 2023.

There was a decline of more than 87 per cent in dacoity, more than 72 per cent in robbery, 40 per cent in murder cases, 68 percent in kidnapping for ransom cases and 24 percent in rape cases.

Similarly, extensive preventive action was taken from 2016 to 2023, recording 4 per cent increase under the Arms Act, 26 percent increase under the NDPS Act, 23 percent under the Gangster Act, 31 per cent under the Goonda Act, and 32 percent under the Excise Act.

Ensuring the safety of women has been a top priority for CM Yogi, and significant efforts have been made in the state in this regard.

A total of 1698 Anti-Romeo squads have been formed, which have registered 21,422 cases across the state. Women help desks have been established in all 1584 police stations of the state and Women Cyber Crime Cells in 18 zonal offices.

Notably, from March 2022 to November 2023, 12855 accused were sentenced in cases of crimes against women and under POCSO Act.

The death penalty was given to 16 accused, life imprisonment to 1298, over 10 years of imprisonment to 3422, and up to 10 years of imprisonment to 8119.

To curb crimes against women and children and raise awareness about their safety, 10,378 women’s beats were formed in 1518 police stations of the state, with a total deployment of 15,130 female personnel.

During their patrols, women beat personnel resolved 63,175 complaints and provided necessary assistance through counseling to 60,790 victims.

Additionally, Women and Child Safety Organization (WCSO) was established by consolidating 1090, Mahila Samman Cell, Police Women Assistance Cell. Besides, 1090 was integrated with UP 112 while 80 new terminals and data analytical centers were also established.

– Kumbh Mela 2019

– Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple foundation laying ceremony 2020

– Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor 2022

– Consecration of the Lord Ram idol and inauguration of Ram Temple 2024

– In addition to these, all major religious, political, and social events such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Shri Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Eid-ul-Fitr, Jagannath Rath Yatra, Bakrid, Shravan month/Kanwar Yatra, Muharram, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Deepotsav, and Dev Deepawali were also successfully organized.