UP’s development under ‘young’ CM Yogi merits research: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a ‘young Chief Minister’ and the ‘hero of Uttar Pradesh.’

He said that when people older than Yogi call themselves young, it clearly shows how young and energetic Yogi is. He said UP’s remarkable development under CM Yogi over the past eight years deserves academic study.

The Vice President was speaking at the launch of UP Governor Anandiben Patel’s autobiography titled ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’ in Lucknow. He praised UP for its remarkable progress under CM Yogi’s leadership, calling the Mahakumbh one of the most extraordinary gatherings in the world. “The arrival of over 60 crore people at Mahakumbh will be remembered for centuries,” he said.

The Vice President mentioned that this has never happened anywhere else in the world and credited CM Yogi as the guiding force behind the event. Speaking about Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, he mentioned that it is a subject worth researching. “In just eight and a half years, without imposing any new taxes, the state’s economy has grown from Rs 12.5 lakh crore to nearly Rs 30 lakh crore,” he said.

He highlighted the sharp rise in per capita income and praised the massive development in infrastructure. He pointed out that 55% of India’s expressways are in UP, six cities in the state have metro rail services—the highest in the country—and there are 16 airports, including 4 international ones. He also mentioned the upcoming Jewar Airport, saying, “The world is waiting for it.”

The Vice President also praised CM Yogi’s fearless approach to leadership. He said, “Running away from challenges or showing indifference is a sign of cowardice, and there is no trace of cowardice in the Chief Minister—this doesn’t need any medical test.”

He acknowledged UP’s significant improvement in law and order, noting that eight years ago the state had a very different image. He praised CM Yogi for confronting challenges head-on, saying the positive results are now clearly visible.

The Vice President emphasised the need to respect constitutional posts, stating that the President and Governor hold the highest positions under the Indian Constitution. He noted that these roles uphold and safeguard the Constitution, and remarked that commenting on such dignified offices warrants serious reflection.

He emphasised that all institutions must fulfil their responsibilities sincerely and called for better harmony among the legislature, executive, and judiciary. “We must respect our constitutional institutions. Each of us has our own limits, and our Constitution expects coordination among us,” he added.

Sharing his own experience, he said, “I deeply respect the judiciary—I have worked in this field for 40 years. Our judges are among the best, but I appeal that we must work together with cooperation and coordination.”

Speaking about Governor Anandiben Patel’s autobiography ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’, the Vice President described it as a source of inspiration for everyone. He praised her courage and firm stand against injustice, saying, “She likes challenges because she never tolerates injustice.”

Dhankhar appreciated the choice of the day and venue for the book launch, noting that it coincided with Gujarat Foundation Day and Labour Day. He said hosting the event at Abdul Kalam Technical University reflects India’s progress in the age of technology.

He also admired Anandiben Patel’s courage, saying, “Writing such a book honestly is not easy. The biggest challenge is writing something titled ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai.’” He called Swami Chidanand Saraswati a cultural ambassador of India and affectionately mentioned the Governor’s daughter, Anarben Patel, referring to a famous dialogue from the film Zanjeer, saying, “Anarben has a mother whose strength is no less.”

The Vice President praised PM Narendra Modi, calling it the nation’s good fortune to have a strong leader for a third term. He said, “He has turned challenges into opportunities,” pointing to progress like electricity, toilets, tap water, internet, and health facilities reaching every household.

Highlighting the strength of Indian philosophy, Dhankhar said that in times of crisis, one should turn to the Vedas, Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, which emphasise unwavering commitment to duty.

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh’s development, he said the state gave India its first waterway and the first rapid rail. “Opportunities are rising like bubbles here,” he noted. He also referred to the Emergency as a dark chapter in history and questioned the belief that people forget easily: “Have we forgotten the Emergency?” He called upon everyone to uphold their constitutional duties and contribute to strengthening democracy.