UP’s ANTF seizes drugs worth Rs 70 crore, arrests 131 in state

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal drugs, has taken decisive actions, resulting in the seizure of over 24,529 kgs of drugs in the first five months of 2024 alone.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) alone has seized 7,317 kgs of illegal drugs worth over Rs 70 crore. Additionally, various awareness programmes are being conducted across the state to educate people about the dangers of illegal drugs and encourage them to stay away from these psychotropic substances.

Following CM Yogi’s directive, a large quantity of illegal drugs has been seized through various campaigns. By May 2024, a total of 3,657 cases related to the sale and purchase of illegal drugs have been registered, and 4,548 individuals arrested.

Seized substances include 18,945.66 kg of ganja, 5,151.81 kg of doda, 250.39 kg of opium, 412.93 kg of hashish, 97.94 kg of heroin/smack, and 8.83 kg of morphine. The total amount of drugs seized by May 2024 is 24,529.24 kg. In comparison, 61,685.14 kg was seized in 2023 while 56,453.57 kg in 2022 and 53,074.83 kg in 2021.

ADG Crime SK Bhagat said here on Friday that the ANTF has registered 63 cases and arrested 131 individuals this year so far. ANTF IT Abdul Hamid stated that 1.78 kg of morphine, 4.41 kg of heroin/smack, 23.85 kg of hashish, 51.77 kg of opium, 2,288.12 kg of doda, 4,943.57 kg of ganja, 101 quintal 8 kg 935 gram of narcotic pills and syrups, and 3.44 kg of mephedrone, totaling 7,316.95 kg of illegal drugs worth Rs 70.4 crore have been seized.

Since 2022, the ANTF has seized 17,714.99 kg of illegal drugs valued at Rs 146.4 crore.

The state government is taking continuous actions to save the future generation from the clutches of drug addiction. Along with awareness programmes in schools, colleges and educational institutions, it is also emphasising on making people aware through wall paintings and cultural programmes based on the ill-effects of drug addiction at public places.

In addition, the government will also use radio, cinemas, traffic control rooms, billboards, and banners to spread the message. It has also given instructions for preventive action by banning the sale of syrup containing codeine.