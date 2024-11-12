Logo

Logo

# Cities

Customs seizes huge quantities of drugs at IGI, one held

The seizure took place on November 9, 2024, involving an Indian national arriving from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur at Terminal 3 of the airport.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 12, 2024 9:41 pm

Customs seizes huge quantities of drugs at IGI, one held

(Representative Image: iStock)

Customs officials, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, have seized 7.3 kg of narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, valued at approximately Rs. 29.28 crore.

The seizure took place on November 9, 2024, involving an Indian national arriving from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur at Terminal 3 of the airport.

The passenger was intercepted after crossing the green channel and approaching the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

Advertisement

Upon conducting a baggage search, officers recovered seven green polythene packets containing a white powdery substance from the passenger’s trolley bag.

Subsequent diagnostic tests confirmed the substance as suspected heroin.

The passenger was found in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Subsequently, he was arrested under section 43(b) of the NDPS Act on November 10.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Business

Tata Power to supply wind, solar energy to run Noida airport

Tata Power announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Noida International Airport (NIA) which will entail a total investment of Rs 550 crore in solar and wind power supply, as well as the development of essential dry utilities and smart energy infrastructure at the airport.