Customs seizes huge quantities of drugs at IGI, one held

Customs officials, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, have seized 7.3 kg of narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, valued at approximately Rs. 29.28 crore.

The seizure took place on November 9, 2024, involving an Indian national arriving from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur at Terminal 3 of the airport.

The passenger was intercepted after crossing the green channel and approaching the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

Upon conducting a baggage search, officers recovered seven green polythene packets containing a white powdery substance from the passenger’s trolley bag.

Subsequent diagnostic tests confirmed the substance as suspected heroin.

The passenger was found in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Subsequently, he was arrested under section 43(b) of the NDPS Act on November 10.