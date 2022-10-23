Hashish seized: In a major drug haul, the police on Sunday seized 21.5 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 80 crore from a Punjab bound truck on the Srinagar–Jammu highway. The packets contained the high quality hashish had ‘Afghanistan’ markings.

Driver of the truck, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Nawanshehar in Punjab, has been detained and was being interrogated, said Additional DGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

He said that during vehicle checking at the at Zero Point, Chenani, a truck bearing Registration No: PB08BT9403, coming from Kashmir towards Udhampur was intercepted. During checking, 18 packets of heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg were recovered. Driver of the truck has been detained and further questioning is going on.

This is being considered by the police a major success in its fight against narco-terrorism.

In this connection, Case FIR No. 180/2022 under Sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Chenani and further investigation of the case has been taken up.

Udhampur Police is working on unearthing forward and backward linkages, so that all those involved in this illegal trade could be booked under law.

Initial interrogation is learnt to have revealed that the driver was for about past one year engaged in carrying drugs from Kashmir to various destinations in Punjab and elsewhere.

He is learnt to have picked up the seized consignment of hashish from the LOC town of Uri before loading apple boxes in the truck.

Cash amounting Rs.10,000 and two mobile phones have been recovered from the driver.