UP’s 100-day intensive TB campaign identifies 9,340 cases in first month

Under the directives of, a 100-day intensive tuberculosis (TB) campaign is underway across Uttar Pradesh.

Launched on December 7 in 15 districts, the campaign has identified 9,340 TB-infected individuals within the first month, whose treatmenth has already begun.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, the State Tuberculosis Officer, informed here on Sunday that approximately 35 lakh people in these districts underwent screening based on potential TB symptoms. The screening confirmed TB infections in 9,340 individuals.

Among the districts, Sitapur reported the highest number of cases with 1,175 patients, while Amethi recorded the lowest with 258 cases. Other districts with significant numbers include Siddharthnagar (900), Rampur (858), Barabanki (800), and Rae Bareli (711).

State Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar shared that 71,000 Nikshay Shivirs were organised across 15 districts to screen and raise awareness about TB. Of these, 3,723 camps were conducted using 52 Nikshay vans, with an average of 2,062 camps held daily.

Additionally, 29,290 Nikshay Mitras have adopted 50,705 TB patients, and 2,201 nutrition kits have been distributed to support them.

Dr Bhatnagar further added that, following the Chief Minister’s directive, the TB campaign has now been launched in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Alongside screening and treatment, the campaign emphasises widespread public awareness, with NGOs actively supporting the efforts.

He emphasised that the Chief Minister’s visionary approach is making significant strides toward eradicating TB from the state.

High-Risk groups identified were people above 60 years of age, individuals with diabetes or HIV, malnourished individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 18.5 kg/m² and patients who smoke or consume intoxicants.