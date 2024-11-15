UPPSC reschedules PCS Pre Exam to Dec 22

To accommodate the needs of competitive exam candidates, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has now rescheduled the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 to December 22. This adjustment follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to address students’ concerns.

Responding to the requests of students protesting in Prayagraj, the examination will now be conducted in a single day rather than over two days, as originally planned for December 7 and 8. The revised exam will take place on December 22 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, UPPSC officials confirmed here on Friday.

This change aims to ease travel and scheduling issues for candidates, enabling them to complete the exam in one day. Prompted by CM, UPPSC took swift action to amend the schedule and address students’ demands efficiently.

Advertisement