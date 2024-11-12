Students continue protest against UPPSC

The uproar over the decision of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on the competitive examination schedule by the students continued for the second day here on Tuesday. It began yesterday with students demanding holding of PCS and RO/ARO preliminary examination on one day and cancellation of normalization process.The students demonstrated throughout the night on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Sitting on indefinite strike, students now have coined a new slogan, “Na Batenge, Na Hatenge”( Neither will be divided, nor will be removed). Thousands of pamphlets bearing this slogan were distributed among students. Apart from this, slogans are being raised and posters of Commission Chairman Sanjay Shrinet are being waved. In view of this, the police have closed all the shops around the Commission’s office near Civil Lines area.

The students have sent a message to the Commission through the slogan ‘Na Batenge Na Hatenge’ that they are not going to leave the protest site until a notice is issued to conduct the examination for two days and cancel the normalization. At the protest site, the students also held many placards in their hands on which slogans were written.Through these slogans, students were expressing their displeasure against the decision of the commission.

Advertisement

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has appealed to the students not to take law in their hands. “All competent authorities should listen sensitively to the demands of the students and find prompt solutions. Ensure that the precious time of the students is not spent in agitation but in their preparation,” he said. However attacking the Opposition, he said ,” Akhilesh Yadav does not have the moral right to speak on students’ issues. He should remember the corruption in recruitments that took place during his rule. Police officers should behave restrainedly and force should not be used on students. Contesting students are requested to raise their problems peacefully and not become victims of SP’s politics. We are always with you in your fight for justice.The entire state knows what happened under the SP government from 2012 to 2017,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the students protest. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP over the students’ protest and wrote on Twitter that BJP has only ‘elections’ on its agenda and there is only ‘tension’ faced by the candidates under BJP rule. Today’s youth say they don’t want BJP! When BJP goes, jobs will come, he claimed. BSP chief Mayawati said in a statement that the attitude of the UP government towards the students who are facing the brunt of poverty, unemployment and inflation etc. should not be cruel but of cooperation and sympathy.

“