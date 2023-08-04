# India

UP: Woman dies after lift collapses in Noida society

ANI | New Delhi | August 4, 2023 8:38 am

Tamil Nadu: Five of Odisha woman cricketer found dead in forest

(representational image)

A woman succumbed to her injuries allegedly after a lift collapsed at a society in Noida’s Sector 137, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The woman who sustained injuries in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, as per police.

The official further informed that police are in the process of registering a case once the family of the deceased files a complaint.

Advertisement

“A woman died after a lift collapsed at a society in sector 137 in Noida,” Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said while speaking to ANI.
Information was recieved that a woman was injured after a lift collapsed in a society. A police team reached the hospital where they were informed that the woman has died, the official said.

“A case will be registered on the complaint of the deceased’s family,” he said.
According to the police, the accident took place, as per family members of the deceased, around 6 pm on Thursday.

Following the incident, the police have started further investigation into the matter.
More details are awaited

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Junior doctors demand adequate security

Interns of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) staged an agitation demanding adequate security for their safety after a group of people allegedly assaulted more than five junior doctors and ransacked a unit of the hospital after sudden death of a snake bite patient today.