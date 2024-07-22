UP Tourism showcases its cultural legacy at 46th World Heritage Committee

The World Heritage Committee is being organized in India for the first time. The session was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21.

The mega event is seeing the presence of over 2500 delegates and guests from more than 150 countries.

This information was shared by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh here on Monday.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up a stall at the on-going 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

On Monday, guests from different countries got acquainted with the rich art, crafts, and other heritage of the state.

Prominent among them are the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Bundelkhand Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Heritage Art and Craft of Uttar Pradesh.

The tourism minister said that Uttar Pradesh is known all over the world for its glorious culture, rich heritage, and civilization.

UP is home to three world heritage sites: Fatehpur Sikri, Taj Mahal, and Agra Fort, and there is immense tourism potential here. Apart from this, there are 12 tourism circuits in Uttar Pradesh.

The variety of food and culture here is amazing and enriches the experience of the visitors. Efforts are being made to familiarize the representatives of the world with these features of the state.

The tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh, said that UP is a fast-developing state in the field of tourism. There are many historical, cultural, and religious sites here.

The state also has a strong art and craft base. The meeting of the World Heritage Committee will prove to be a milestone for the tourism development of UP.

Congratulating the organizers for successfully organizing the World Heritage Committee, he said that due to the efforts of the state government, UP has remained in the first position in the entire country in terms of domestic tourism.

All the representatives of the World Heritage Committee are showing interest in seeing the stalls at UP.

Jaiveer Singh also said that the Department of Tourism has tried to showcase the priceless heritage of UP at the national and international level by setting up its stall during the 46th meeting of this World Heritage Committee.

He said that commendable efforts have been made to establish the heritage art and craft of India, especially UP, on the world stage. The Tourism Department has taken this meeting as an opportunity. He said that the results will be pleasing and that UP will be able to make a strong presence on the tourism map.