UP tourism dept to equip 1000 dhabhas with world-class facilities

If food hygiene and cleanliness worries mar your road travel plan at the national and state highways of Uttar Pradesh, the state tourism department is planning a revamp of 1000 restaurants (Dhabas) along the highways.

UP minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh has asked the department of Tourism and Culture to prepare a list of 1000 restaurants along the highways in the state and equip them with world-class facilities for the convenience of the domestic and international travelers.

According to the minister , the restaurants will be facilitated with 25–30% subsidy for enhancing their services. The department of tourism and culture will also arrange collaborations of the restaurants with big companies along with training sessions for the restaurant staff.

Jaiveer Singh, said, “Uttar Pradesh is a fast-developing state in the area of tourism. In the year 2023, more than 48 crore tourists had visited the state. Every day, lakhs of people from across the country and the world are reaching Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Buddhist sites.

“Top-notch tourism destinations and facilities for the travelers are being developed in the state to ensure a seamless experience for them. While traveling to various tourist destinations, safe food, drinking water, and adequate space to rest are the fundamental requirements. To make the restaurants (Dhaba) owners better, the department of tourism and culture is working to install world-class facilities with collaborations with private companies.

“The companies will also be keeping their products at the restaurants catering to all the needs of the tourists.”

The minister also said that these 1001 restaurants (Dhabas) across the state will be asked to register with the Department of Tourism and Culture for expansion of services. Of the total expenditure involved in upgrading the services, 25–30% will be given as a subsidy under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

The Manyawar Kashi Ram Institute of Tourism Management, Lucknow, will also impart training for the restaurant staff in hospitality services.

Restaurant owners along the national and state highways interested in partnering with the Department of Tourism and Culture can contact us at 9532729982 or 8009172326. The information can also be accessed on uptourismportal.in.