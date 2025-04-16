UP govt shifts 11 Senior IPS: New Police Commissioners in Ghaziabad, Agra

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 11 senior IPS officers in the state, including Police Commissioners of Ghaziabad and Agra.

The government also replaced the police chiefs of four districts — Mathura, Barabanki, Bahriach, and Bulandshahr.

According to officials here, Neelabja Chaudhary, Additional Director General of Police, ATS, Lucknow, was made Additional Director General of Police, CID, Lucknow, while Ajay Kumar Mishra, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad, was shifted as Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Zone, Prayagraj.

J Ravindra Gaur, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate, Agra was made the new Police Commissioner, of Ghaziabad; Deepak Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Agra Zone, Agra will be the new Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate, Agra while Prem Kumar Gautam, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Zone, Prayagraj was posted as Inspector General of Police, ATS, Lucknow.

Mr Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura was made Inspector General of Police, Agra Zone; Anil Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr will be the new Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura and Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Barabanki has been made Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr.

Amit Vijayvargiya, Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, is the new Superintendent of Police, Barabanki; Suraj Kumar Rai, General, 6th Corps PAC, Meerut has been made Superintendent of Police, Bahraich and Premchand, Superintendent of Police, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow was transferred as Commandant, 6th Corps PAC, Meerut.