UP to get three more Amrit Bharat trains to be operational by month-end

The Railways has gifted three more Amrit Bharat trains to Uttar Pradesh which will be operational by the end of this month.

According to railway sources, for the convenience of passengers traveling in general and sleeper class, the Railways will run three more Amrit Bharat Express via Lucknow.

These new Amrit Bharat trains will run from Chandigarh to Varanasi, Gorakhpur to Mumbai, and Howrah to Delhi via Lucknow.

Advertisement

Recently, the Railways announced the launch of 26 new Amrit Bharat trains in the country and these 3 are part of new trains. However, the dates of launching these new Amrit Bharat trains were yet to bedecided. Currently, Amrit Bharat Express trains are operating on three

routes in UP, including an Amrit Bharat Express from Anand Vihar to

Darbhanga via Lucknow.

The non-AC Amrit Bharat Express is designed keeping in mind common passengers. CCTV cameras have been installed in the new trains. With the talk-back system, passengers will be able to directly contact the loco pilot and train manager in case of emergency. Vacuum bio toilet and comfortable seats will be available on board. A total of 1,83 passengers will be able to travel in Amrit Bharat Express with 22 bogies. These trains will run at a speed of 130 km.