With the aim to increase awareness among the citizen about the Preamble of the Constitution, the Uttar Pradesh state legislature will mark Constitution Day on November 26 with another special session.

The special session will focus on the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Article 51A of the Constitution.

According to an official release, a series of events have been planed beginning with the special Assembly session up to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The special session will focus on the issues to raise awareness about the Preamble and the basic rights and duties enshrined in it.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has asked the Department of Information to provide offices of tehsil and district level with the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Article 51A of the Constitution.

There is also plan to prepare a draft of the oath by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, which will obtain guidelines in this regard from the Central government. The oath will be administered on November 26 to all the government employees, persons in institutions, offices, educational institutions, police stations, gram panchayats, district panchayats, blocks, tehsils, municipal corporations etc.

Yogi Adityanath has also ordered to hold quizzes and exhibitions focusing on the Preamble of the Constitution in schools and universities in the state. He also ordered the production of short films based on the Fundamental Duties in Article 51A of the Constitution.

Citizens are also invited to send motivational messages in this regard on social media platforms and rewards will be given to those who send the best messages.

This is the second such special session being held by the Yogi Adityanath government. The first was held for 36 hours on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The session was boycotted by entire opposition.