UP spends Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes in 6 yrs

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a range of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting every section of society, including the poor, deprived, women, and the elderly. Over the past six years, approximately five crore needy individuals have benefited from the initiatives of the Social Welfare Department, with more than Rs 40,000 crore allocated to these efforts.

State Director of Social Welfare Kumar Prashant Kumar stated here on Monday that , “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a continuous campaign is underway to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to the poor and the marginalized people. In this sequence, the department has provided support to 4,86,38,827 beneficiaries under 11 different schemes over the past six years, from 2018-19 to 2023-24. The Yogi government has allocated Rs 40,667 crore for this purpose.”

He further explained that under the National Old Age Pension Scheme, monthly pensions are provided to senior citizens. Over the last six years, Rs 25,09,730 lakh has been distributed to 3,62,57,918 beneficiaries under this scheme. “Similarly, the National Family Benefit Scheme offers a lump sum financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the head of a family living below the poverty line. Under this scheme, Rs 2,03,326 lakh has been provided to 6,77,755 families. Prashant highlighted that, following CM’s instructions, efforts are being made to identify every needy individual and ensure they receive the benefits of welfare schemes.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, the department organizes marriage programmes adhering to the customs of various communities and religions. Through this scheme, 3,67,652 couples have been married, with the UP government allocating Rs 1,84,030 lakh for the initiative,” he said. He further detailed the support provided under the Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme for students belonging to Scheduled Caste and General categories. “Under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Distribution Scheme, scholarships worth Rs 47,308 lakh were distributed to 19,85,389 Scheduled Caste students, while Rs 17,202 lakh benefited 6,38,669 General Category students,” he informed. Similarly, under the Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme, Rs 4,84,405 lakh was disbursed to 51,96,409 Scheduled Caste students, and Rs 3,43,088 lakh was allocated for 30,60,875 General Category students.He further informed that financial assistance is also being provided to Scheduled Caste individuals affected by atrocities under the Financial Assistance Scheme. “Through this scheme, Rs 1,29,568 lakh has been disbursed to 1,35,030 families,” he said.