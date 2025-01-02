UP on top spot in domestic tourist arrivals for 3rd year in a row

Uttar Pradesh continues to lead the nation in domestic tourist arrivals, retaining its number one position for the third consecutive year. The achievement also reflects the transformative impact of tourism on the state’s economy. Every tourist contributes to local employment through expenditures on accommodation, food, transportation, and shopping, thereby enhancing the standard of living for residents. Over time, this influx directly bolsters both the state and national economies.

To ensure UP remains a top destination for travelers, the Yogi Adityanath government is steadfast in its efforts to guarantee the safety, convenience, and seamless transportation of tourists. Boasting the highest number of operational expressways and three international airports, with the fourth—Asia’s largest international airport at Jewar—set to open soon after a successful trial landing, the state is continually improving the travel experience for visitors. It now has15 functional airports, with six more currently under construction.

On the infrastructure front, six expressways are operational, and construction is underway on seven more. The expansion of metro services across major cities further enhances the tourist experience, ensuring pleasant, safe, and enjoyable journeys.Guided by the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God), the UP government is committed to providing world-class facilities and ensuring that every tourist leaves with lasting memories of the state. To achieve this, the government has introduced initiatives such as training tourist guides and deploying specially trained tourism police in select locations.

Recognizing tourism’s growing importance, educational institutions are launching new programmes. IGNOU, for example, has introduced a tourism degree focused on Kashi and its surroundings, with similar initiatives expected to follow, boosting the sector’s development.Tourism Department officials here on Thursday said that the state has witnessed exponential growth in tourist numbers over the past five years, with 8.70 crore visitors in 2020, rising to 10.97 crore in 2021, 32.18 crore in 2022, and 48.01 crore in 2023.

By June last, the state had already recorded 32.98 crore visitors. Over the last seven years, UP has hosted a total of 198.08 crore domestic and international tourists, official claimed. With the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj scheduled for 2025, this figure is projected to rise to an average of 35–40 crore visitors annually, further establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading tourism hub in the country.

