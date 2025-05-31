UP MLA Abbas Ansari sentenced to 2 years in hate speech case; will move high court

Abbas Ansari, the son of late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and sitting MLA, has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a hate speech case by the MP/MLA Court in Mau on Saturday. The court has also imposed a ine of ₹3,000 on him.

In the same case, Mansoor, the election agent of Abbas Ansari, has also been convicted and awarded six months of imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1,000.

However, the court acquitted Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, who was also an accused in the case.

The sentence, though significant, will not impact Abbas Ansari’s membership in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as the term of imprisonment is limited to two years.

The verdict was delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dr KP Singh.

The case pertains to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where Abbas Ansari, contesting from Sadar Assembly seat on an SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) ticket, allegedly delivered a hate speech during a public rally at Paharpur Maidan on March 3, 2022.

In his controversial remarks, Abbas allegedly stated: “I have told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that no officials in the district will be transferred for six months after the formation of the government. Wherever they are posted, they will remain there. First, they will be punished for their misdeeds, and only then they will be transferred.”

The court convicted Abbas Ansari under Sections 120B, 153A, 189, 171F, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Abbas Ansari announced his intention to challenge the decision in the Allahabad High Court. He also alleged that the court did not provide him adequate opportunity to present his side during the hearing.