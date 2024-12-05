UP legislature winter session from Dec 16

Lok Sabha passes Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Introduced in August this year, the Bill seeks to increase the option for nominees per bank account to four, from existing one, among others.
The brief session, for a week, is expected to be stormy one with Sambhal violence to take a centrestage between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.
The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence from December 16. A notification issued by the state assembly secretariat on Thursday informed this.
The brief session, for a week, is expected to be stormy one with Sambhal violence to take a centrestage between the BJP and Samajwadi Party. The by-elections result would also showcase a bitter debate between the ruling and opposition parties during this session.
During the winter session , state government is also expected to table a supplementary budget. The UP government had tabled a supplementary budget of over Rs 12000 crore during the monsoon session of the assembly in July.
Advertisement
Advertisement