UP legislature winter session from Dec 16

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence from December 16. A notification issued by the state assembly secretariat on Thursday informed this.

The brief session, for a week, is expected to be stormy one with Sambhal violence to take a centrestage between the BJP and Samajwadi Party. The by-elections result would also showcase a bitter debate between the ruling and opposition parties during this session.

During the winter session , state government is also expected to table a supplementary budget. The UP government had tabled a supplementary budget of over Rs 12000 crore during the monsoon session of the assembly in July.

