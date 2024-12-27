UP leaders pay rich tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh

Political leaders of Uttar Pradesh have expressed their condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister and world’s renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh.

The UP government has already announced 7 days of state mourning. All the government functions have been postponed till next one week.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the demise of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh is very sad and an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

“As Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he played an important role in the governance of the country. Humble tributes to him!” he said.

The CM further said,” It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and grant strength to the bereaved family members and supporters to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti.”

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “The demise of former Prime Minister, great economist Dr Manmohan Singh is a very sad and irreparable loss not only for his family, his supporters but for the whole of India. With his demise, the country has lost a politician, an economist, a former Prime Minister in whom the country had a lot of hope and confidence. He took many important steps to strengthen the country, which are still vital for the progress of this country.”

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on social media that the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a great economist, with a truthful and gentle personality, is an irreparable loss.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise is very sad. “Dr Singh had a special contribution in the improvement of India’s economy. He was a noble person. My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones,” she said in her message.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said Dr Singh was a symbol of simplicity in politics and his death is painful for everyone.

“Schemes like economic reforms, nuclear deal and MNREGA were the result of his visionary thinking and took the country to the pinnacle of prosperity. This country will always be indebted to his contribution. Heartfelt tributes,” Rai said.