Frequent elections are unnecessary burden on public, promote corruption: CM Yogi on ‘One nation, One election’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that repeated polls foster political instability, hinder the country’s development trajectory, and encourage corruption in public life.

“Today, a serious effort is underway to implement simultaneous elections by 2034, guided by the committee’s recommendations, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind and backed by growing public awareness,” CM Adityanath said.

Political instability, he said, stands in the way of achieving the vision of a sovereign, strong, and developed India. Frequent elections negatively impact the GDP of the nation and individual states, disrupt the continuity of development schemes, and weaken public faith in the democratic process, he noted.

The CM was speaking at a state-level conference here on Monday evening. Representatives of various social and voluntary organisations participated in the conference on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ campaign.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Election’, first articulated in 2019 during the unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He added that the idea had also been championed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who believed that political stability is the foundation for good governance, national security, and sustainable development.

Mr Adityanath recalled that between 1952 and 1967, Lok Sabha and state assembly elections were held simultaneously. However, this practice was disrupted following internal conflicts within the Congress party, leading to the dissolution of governments, the imposition of the President’s Rule, and a period of prolonged instability. Though the issue resurfaced in the 1980s, it failed to gain momentum.

The CM remarked that synchronising election cycles by adjusting assembly tenures could unlock Rs 3.5 to 4.5 lakh crore annually, which could be redirected toward development initiatives.

He stated that the reign of mafia and lawlessness stalled development and created a deep identity crisis for the state. Extending this argument to the national level, CM Adityanath remarked that before 2014, the country was also plagued by political instability, which eroded public trust and national identity.

However, he emphasised that India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world, and Uttar Pradesh has seen remarkable growth over the past eight years—an achievement made possible by political stability. Branding mafia elements and those promoting anarchy as “anti-democratic,” he said such forces continuously exploit frequent elections for their gain.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the grand success of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a shining symbol of India’s ancient heritage that captivated the world. With more than 66 crore devotees in attendance, he described it as the “greatest festival of democracy.”

Appealing to citizens to raise awareness about the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, the CM urged people to counter opposition misinformation with facts. “This nation is ours, development is ours, and political stability is our collective need,” he said.