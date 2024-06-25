UP: Guilty of paper leaks to be slapped with Rs 1 cr fine, life imprisonment

An Ordinance to prevent unfair practices and paper leaks in public examinations will be introduced by the Uttar Pradesh government very soon.

The Ordinance was approved by the state cabinet here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This ordinance includes stringent penalties for violators, with punishments ranging from 2 years to life imprisonment and fines up to Rs one crore.

Advertisement

The Yogi government had previously implemented strict measures against paper leaks, and this ordinance is another significant step in that direction.

Finance and Parliamentary Minister Suresh Khanna, while briefing media persons, said: “A total of 44 proposals were presented to the Cabinet of which 43 were approved. Among the approved proposals was the Prevention of Unfair Means and Paper Leaks in Public Examinations Ordinance 2024.”

According to the Finance Minister, this ordinance mandates severe penalties for those involved in paper leaks, including institutions and associated individuals, with punishments ranging from two years to life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs one crore.

The ordinance covers the Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, universities, authorities, or institutions nominated by them. It applies to all recruitment examinations, regularization or promotion exams, and entrance exams for degrees, diplomas, or certificates.

The ordinance also criminalizes the distribution of fake question papers and the creation of fake employment websites.

He said: “If an examination is compromised, the financial burden will be recovered from the solver gang, and the involved institutes and service providers will be permanently blacklisted. The Act also includes provisions for property attachment in case of a crime. All offences under this ordinance are classified as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by the Sessions Court and are non-compoundable. Stringent conditions for bail have also been established.”

He added: “In the absence of an Assembly session, an ordinance has been proposed in place of a bill. The Council of Ministers has approved the proposal, after which the ordinance process will be completed and implemented.”

Meanwhile, in other decisions of the Cabinet, the UP government has also approved extension of the Varanasi, Bareilly, and Moradabad development authorities with inclusion of several revenue villages. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed that with the proposed extension, the Varanasi Development Authority will include 215 revenue villages.

Similarly, 35 revenue villages have also been included in the Bareilly Development Authority and 71 revenue villages in the Moradabad Development Authority.

State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh informed that Tata Sons will construct a world-class Indian Temple Museum in Ayodhya with an investment of Rs 750 crore from its CSR fund. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the world-class museum.

The Government of India has collaborated with Tata Sons on this initiative, earmarking Rs 650 crore for the museum and another Rs 100 crore for ancillary development.

Rs 750 crore has been sanctioned for the Indian Temple Museum project. Tata Sons will oversee the construction, with the Tourism Department leasing the land at a nominal rate of one rupee for a period of 90 + 90 years.

The UP Cabinet has also approved the Chief Minister Tourism Fellowship Program, which aims to select researchers through the Tourism Department. These researchers will promote tourism in the state and facilitate investment acceleration in this sector. Additionally, they will assist in resolving issues faced by investors.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh highlighted these researchers’ pivotal role in supervising and monitoring Tourism Department schemes, developing ecological sites comprehensively, evaluating both central and state government schemes, and advancing plans for fairs and festivals.

They will contribute significantly to creating a favourable environment for investors and tourists while supporting the preservation efforts of the District Tourism and Culture Council, particularly under the Tourism Directorate.

Initially, 25 researchers will be chosen for this program. They will receive an honorarium totalling Rs 40,000, with Rs 30,000 allocated for remuneration and Rs 10,000 for field visits. Additionally, they will be provided with a tablet for their work.