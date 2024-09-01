UP govt undertakes major rejuvenation for Ganga Yamuna ghats in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh next year

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a significant project for the renovation of the ghats in Prayagraj, aiming to transform them into vibrant, modernised spaces reminiscent of the famous ghats in Kashi.

Seven key ghats along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are currently being revitalised, with about 50 per cent of the work already completed.

It is being anticipated that the beautification efforts will be completed before the upcoming Maha Kumbh, ensuring that the ghats are ready to welcome the large influx of devotees and tourists. These ghats are central to activities during the Maha Kumbh, with scores of devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna.

The Construction and Design Division of Jal Nigam is leading the efforts to give these ghats a new look, with the project being managed by Rohit Kumar Rana.

He confirmed here on Sunday that the renovation is being carried out at a cost of Rs 11.01 crore, with work progressing steadily. The pace of development is expected to accelerate once the floodwaters recede.

The seven ghats undergoing renovation include Balua Ghat, Kalighat, Rasulabad Ghat, Chhatnag Ghat Jhunsi, Nageshwar Ghat ,Jhunsi, Maujgiri Ghat, and Purana Arail Ghat.

The official said progress varies across these locations, with significant advancements already made — 40 per cent of Maujgiri Ghat, 35 per cent each of Nageshwar Ghat, Rasulabad Ghat, and Balua Ghat, 30 per cent of Chhatnag Ghat, 40 per cent of Purana Arail Ghat, and 50 per cent of Kalighat have been completed. The entire project is expected to be finished by November, well in time for the Maha Kumbh.

In addition to the physical renovations, the project includes plans to enhance visitor amenities at the ghats. The Kumbh Mela administration is focused on providing top-tier facilities for the millions of devotees and tourists expected at the Maha Kumbh. This modernisation includes the development of green belts to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the ghats.

Other improvements include the installation of umbrellas, high masts, and drinking water facilities, as well as RO systems for clean water, mobile toilets, and changing rooms. Seating arrangements with benches are also being provided, ensuring a comfortable and welcoming environment for all visitors.