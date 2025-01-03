UP govt tops in resolving public grievances in the country

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved a historic milestone by resolving over 6,08,617 public grievances during Good Governance Week 2024, securing the top position in the nation.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan claimed the second and third spots with 2,33,892 and 2,13,415 grievance resolutions, respectively.

This remarkable achievement reflects the administrative efficiency and unwavering commitment of the Yogi government towards public service. Uttar Pradesh also led the country in organising workshops at block and headquarters levels, with Madhya Pradesh following in second place, officials here on Friday.

Good Governance Week is celebrated nationwide from December 19 to 24 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, aims to promote transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance.

During the Good Governance Week, workshops were organised nationwide at block, tehsil, district, and headquarters levels to address public grievances, raise awareness, and promote transparency in administrative work. Uttar Pradesh stood out by organizing the highest number of workshops—16,997—securing the top position in the country. Madhya Pradesh came in second with 13,128 workshops, while Rajasthan took third place with 5,810 workshops.

The purpose of these workshops was to resolve public grievances effectively, enhance public awareness, and foster transparency in governance. These efforts also created a strong dialogue between the public and the administration.

The visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the dedication of administrative officials have brought Uttar Pradesh to the forefront nationally. Through Good Governance Week, the Yogi government has sent a powerful message of “Public Service as the Top Priority,” with workshops serving as an excellent example of this commitment.