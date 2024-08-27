UP govt to observe ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ from September 1 to 15

In its ongoing mission to establish Uttar Pradesh as a clean state, the Yogi Adityanath Government is set to observe ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ from September 1 to 15 across the state.

Officials said here on Tuesday that the 15-day event would feature an array of events and activities and see active participation from community members alongside students and teachers in council schools.

Preparations are underway at the departmental level to ensure the success of the drive. On the first day of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, students, teachers, staff, and other citizens will take a ‘Swachhta Shapath’ (Cleanliness Oath). Following the oath, a series of programmes and activities will commence in the schools. These activities will be rescheduled and carried out the following day during a holiday.

The Basic Education Department has completed all preparations for ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ and issued instructions to the state’s Basic Education Officers in this context. They have been provided with a comprehensive list of programs and activities for the celebration.

During the first week of the Pakhwada, School Management Committee meetings will be held to discuss cleanliness initiatives. Additionally, meetings between parents and teachers will emphasize the importance of cleanliness, handwashing, mask usage, and social distancing. These essential hygiene practices will be encouraged among teachers, students, and the broader community, both in school and at home.

Each school, or educational institution, will also assess the availability and arrangement of drinking water facilities and the cleanliness of the school premises.

Teachers will be responsible for conducting these evaluations and prepare proposals for necessary repairs and maintenance. They will also develop action plans to address these needs. Schools will organize competitions throughout this period to maintain clean premises and toilets.

In addition to essay writing, students will participate in slogan creation, poetry, painting, speech, quiz, and model-making competitions; all centred around cleanliness and hygiene habits.

The following programs will be held on the dates mentioned below:

– ‘Cleanliness Oath’ on September 01

– ‘Cleanliness Awareness Day’ on September 2 and 3

– ‘Community Participation’ on September 04 and 05

– ‘Green School Campaign’ on September 06

– ‘Cleanliness Participation Day’ on September 07 and 08

– ‘Hand Washing Day’ on 09 and September 10

– ‘Personal Hygiene Day’ on September 11

– ‘Clean School Exhibition Day’ on September 12

– ‘Cleanliness Activity Day’ on September 13 and 14

– ‘Prize Distribution Day’ on September 15.