UP Govt to make fresh merit list of 69,000 primary teachers as per HC order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Primary Education Department officials to follow the Constitutional norms as pointed out in the Allahabad High Court ruling into 69,000 assistant teachers’ appointment.

The CM held a meeting with the Primary Education Department officials on Sunday evening and instructed them to follow the quota norms strictly while making the fresh list.

After the meeting, CM Yogi said that his government has a clear opinion that reserved category candidates should get the benefit of reservation policy provided by the Constitution. There should not be injustice to any candidate, he said.

After this statement of CM, speculation has started that a new list can be made by the government with revising the merit list.

After the order of Allahabad High Court, the Basic Education Department has started brainstorming on this issue.

Prima facie it is believed that if the department prepares the list again, 5000 to 6000 working youth will be affected by it.

On August 12, the Allahabad High Court had directed the UP government to make a fresh merit list by complying with reservation norms.