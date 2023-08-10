UP govt to illuminate Bundelkhand Expressway with solar power

As part of its commitment to accelerate industrial growth and maintenance and enhance facilities for industrial corridors and highways, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a novel initiative to illuminate the Bundelkhand Expressway with solar energy.

As per CM Yogi’s intention, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is preparing to execute the unique initiative and has already issued a letter of ‘Expression of Interest’. Accordingly, a detailed plan has been prepared to convert Bundelkhand Expressway into a ‘Solar Expressway’ with installation of solar panels on a large scale based on the PPP model.

According to the information received from UPEIDA here on Thursday, a detailed action plan has been prepared on the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to develop the 296 km long Bundelkhand Expressway as a solar-powered expressway. Subsequently, applications of interested applicants have been sought by UPEIDA by issuing a letter of ‘Expression of Interest’.

Advertisement

The Expression of Interest seeks applications and suggestions from private companies to develop the Bundelkhand Expressway as a solar expressway and install solar panels. Interested applicants can apply through ‘upeida2@gmail.com’ by 3pm on 17th August.

Out of the applications received, selected applicant will be called to give further presentations, after the finalization of which the process of installation of solar panels will be started.

Bundelkhand Expressway is one of the most modern and equipped expressways in Uttar Pradesh.

It is noteworthy that this 296 km long 4-lane highway has two parts as main carriageway and service lane. Between these two, the area with a width of about 15 to 20 meters is currently vacant in the entire expressway, which is used as a fence to separate it from agricultural land. There is a plan to cover this area with solar panels.