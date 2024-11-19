UP Govt to host grand ‘Mahakumbh Conclave’ in New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has intensified preparations to ensure the grand success of Mahakumbh 2025.

This monumental event holds immense religious and cultural significance while aiming to enhance Uttar Pradesh’s global recognition and tourism potential.

As part of the preparations, the state will host the “Mahakumbh Conclave” in New Delhi, a platform to showcase the intangible cultural heritage of the Mahakumbh and extend invitations to dignitaries and VIPs from across India and the globe. Officials announced on Tuesday that this one-day mega event will be organized at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

Advertisement

The Mahakumbh Conclave will offer a unique experience, celebrating Uttar Pradesh’s tourism offerings, Mahakumbh preparations, and the vibrant folk art and cultural legacy of the state. This immersive session will highlight Indian traditions and modern innovations, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global spiritual and cultural destination.

Event Highlights

– Digital Display Zone: A large LED screen will feature animations depicting the story of the Kumbh Mela, the lives of Naga Sadhus, and other religious aspects.

– 3D Models: Scenes of Triveni Sangam, Akshayavat, and the Samudra Manthan will be brought to life through intricate 3D displays.

– Modern Innovations: The event will feature AI chatbots and multi-language translator devices to provide a seamless experience for international visitors.

– Tourism Packages: Digital presentations will showcase travel and accommodation facilities, including a virtual preview of the tent city and hotel rooms for Kalpvas.

– Digital Walk-Through: Visitors will enjoy a 10-minute virtual session to explore various parts of the Mahakumbh fairground.

The conclave will also include a cultural evening featuring the folk music and dance of Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the spirituality and vibrancy of the Mahakumbh. Distinguished guests, including 700 dignitaries from around the world, will be in attendance. Each guest will receive a special souvenir symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahakumbh is renowned as the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, drawing millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe. Through the Mahakumbh Conclave, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to showcase its administrative excellence and cultural heritage while creating a unique platform for promoting religious tourism.