BJP MLA show-caused for targeting UP govt

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar, who has been served a show-cause notice for speaking against the Yogi Adityanath government, continued his tirade against the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Loni (Ghaziabad) MLA alleged that a campaign had been launched against him to malign his image. He also expresses apprehension about a threat to his life.

The BJP MLA said several state government officials are involved in corruption, adding, “When an MLA makes people aware of such officers, they try to defame the legislators.”

He further said that the main reason behind the officers constantly misbehaving with him is that he raises the voice of the people.

“If I am saying anything wrong, then my narco test can be done,” he challenged.

The MLA, wearing a torn kurta at the press meet, said, “I am sleeping on the ground, and until action is taken, I will continue wearing this torn kurta.”

He claimed that demonic forces within the government are preventing his concerns from reaching the Chief Minister.

“A negative narrative is being created about legislators—that MLAs and ministers are dishonest while officials are honest. This is very bad for any government,” he said.

Earlier, on March 23 last, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a show-cause notice to BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar from the Loni assembly segment in the Ghaziabad district for anti-party activities.

In the notice, Gurjar was asked to explain why he had been criticising the government in public, as his statements and actions were damaging the party’s reputation, which amounted to indiscipline.

The MLA has reportedly claimed innocence on all charges in his reply to the BJP state president.