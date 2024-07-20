UP govt releases Rs 120 crore from State Disaster Relief Fund to 40 flood-hit districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 120 crore to 40 highly sensitive and sensitive districts for providing relief assistance to flood-affected individuals and families, as well as agricultural investment grants.

This amount has been allocated by the state government to the flood-affected districts from the State Disaster Relief Fund, officials here on Saturday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated Rs 5 crore to the districts most affected by the flood and Rs 1 crore each to the less affected districts.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring the flood-affected areas. “In addition, necessary guidelines for relief efforts have been issued to officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated Rs 120 crore to 40 districts to provide comprehensive support to those affected by the floods,” he added.

He further stated, “Previously, CM Yogi had allocated Rs 10 crore to 24 highly sensitive and 16 sensitive districts to enhance flood preparedness measures. The new allocation of Rs 120 crore will be used for relief work, including providing assistance to flood-affected individuals and families, compensation for damaged crops, and other relief measures.”

The government has allocated Rs 5 crore each to the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Basti, Deoria, and Unnao.

Meanwhile, Rs 1 crore each has been allocated to Maharajganj, Bijnor, Ghazipur, Mau, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Hamirpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rampur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahar, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Kasganj districts.