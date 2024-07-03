UP govt provides financial help of over Rs 78.31 crore to 3,749 patients post ‘Janata Darshan’

Immediately after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted on the conclusion of Lok Sabha, the Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned over Rs 78.31 crore in just 26 days for the treatment of 3,749 patients.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ at his official residence in Lucknow on June 6 and had directed that victims seeking financial assistance for medical treatment be promptly aided, ensuring that funds were released to hospitals within the stipulated time frame.

Funds were released to the victims on the basis of reports on the letters of public representatives.

Between June 6 to July 1, the UP government has released Rs 78, 31,54, 134 to 3,749 affected individuals for medical treatment. The amount helped people from all walks of life receive treatment for serious illnesses including kidney issues, cancer, brain hemorrhages and surgeries.

Notably, as per the CM’s instructions, Janata Darshan is held daily from 9 AM to 2 PM at his official residence. From time to time, he himself attends these in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. In June, he personally listened to people’s problems and directed timely solutions on June 6, 8, 20, and 30 at his official residence in Lucknow.