UP govt plans to transform Ayodhya into the world’s best city by 2033

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to transform Ayodhya into one of the world’s best cities by 2033, with an anticipated investment of Rs 85, 000 crore in various development projects.

This ambitious objective stems from a study commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and conducted by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to the EDII study, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya’s development focuses on 27 key aspects encompassing infrastructure, transportation, and beautification. Many of these projects have already been completed, while ongoing works are expected to conclude promptly.

The comprehensive development plan for Ayodhya encompasses an array of initiatives. These include upgrading roads and parking facilities, expanding railway lines, modernising railway and bus stations, developing the airport, enhancing Guptar ghat, temple museum, wax museum, sandhya sarovar, revitalizing Ayodhya’s market, and rejuvenating 37 religious sites through renovation and beautification efforts.

Additionally, the plan involves organising cultural events at 25 mythological and 39 intersections, introducing water sports and sound-and-light shows with river cruises on the Saryu, installing 500 prefabricated toilets along the Saryu ghats, developing parikrama maarg, and beautifying various temples.

Other features encompass weather forecasting in 140 languages, operation of solar-powered boats, multilingual guide boards (in 28 languages), helicopter services, e-cart, and wheelchair facilities, constructing railway overbridges, Laxman Path, setting up a solid waste treatment plant, providing cafeteria and open theater amenities, deploying sanitation workers, and installing street lighting infrastructure.

According to the EDII study, the projects designed for the development of ‘Navya Ayodhya’ are of global standards. As part of this initiative, International Airport and International Bus Station are being developed in Ayodhya, with the first phase of development already concluded. Simultaneously, Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station has been upgraded to modern standards to facilitate smooth connectivity with major cities throughout the country.

EDII Director General Dr. Sunil Shukla highlighted here on Sunday that “the world’s longest solar street light project is currently underway in Ayodhya, spanning over 10 km from Guptar Ghat to Laxman Ghat, with more than 400 street lights being installed”.

He emphasised that initiatives like these not only position Ayodhya as a developed religious destination, but also place it prominently among the progressive cities.

Dr. Shukla further elaborated that the focus on establishing place-based tourism centers in Ayodhya will attract a diverse array of visitors, including tourists and architects interested in studying city management and town planning in the years ahead.