UP govt hosts Ag-Tech Summit to tackle agricultural challenges

In its ongoing efforts to tackle agricultural challenges and drive growth while empowering farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government organized the Ag-Tech Start-up Summit here on Thursday.

The event was held in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and in partnership with the European Union’s ACSIIS program, and Google. The summit aimed to modernize agriculture in Uttar Pradesh and explore the future of farming in the state.

This high-profile conference brought together over 25 ag-tech innovators from across the country, alongside policymakers, investors, educators, and international ecosystem builders. The summit provided a platform to showcase customized technologies and solutions aimed at enhancing agricultural income and sustainability.

Advertisement

During the AgTech Start-up Summit 2024, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh launched the Vision Document for AgTech, marking a significant step towards revolutionizing agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the event, Singh highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s critical role as an agricultural powerhouse, not only for India but also on a global scale.

He emphasized that two major challenges facing agriculture—weather and pricing—require urgent solutions. Singh noted that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank could play key roles in providing much-needed relief to farmers in these areas.

He stressed the importance of adopting technology, particularly digital advancements, to address these challenges, an initiative the state’s Agriculture Department has been driving for the past few years.

Mr Singh expressed confidence that AgTech will bring transformative changes to both agriculture and the lives of farmers. He outlined key goals such as ensuring farmers receive full credit at lower costs and securing maximum prices for their produce.

During this, Agriculture Production Commissioner Monica Garg emphasized the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ income, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision.

Ms Garg pointed out that the state has made significant strides in digital agriculture through the implementation of Agristack, a key initiative aimed at modernizing agricultural practices. With the Government of India introducing several proposals, such as soil health testing, Uttar Pradesh is focusing on building stronger partnerships with the private sector to further these efforts.

Wendy Werner, IFC Country Manager for India and the Maldives, commended Uttar Pradesh’s progress in agriculture, noting the state’s immense potential. She highlighted the collaborative efforts between the IFC and the UP government to ensure that the private sector plays a vital role in delivering innovative agricultural solutions.

Werner also mentioned that the IFC has invested around $9 billion in India, supporting projects that drive agricultural innovation.

The summit also featured an exhibition showcasing start-up solutions, ranging from sowing technologies to post-harvest innovations and market access strategies.