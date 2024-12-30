UP govt gears up for divine & digital Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for a divine, grand and digital Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, informed the state Minister Suresh Khanna here on Monday.

He added that artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track the headcount of the pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh next month. The mega-religious event, which is held every 12 years, will begin in Prayagraj on January 13 and last 45 days.

Advertisement

He said the headcount of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh will be efficiently managed using advanced technology. “The first method is attribute-based search, where tracking will be conducted using person -attribute search cameras. The second method involves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims. Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID readers,” the minister said at a roadshow organised for the event here .”The third method is mobile app tracking, where with the consent of pilgrims, their location will be tracked through GPS using a mobile application,” he added.

Advertisement

“The preparations include the launch of a dedicated website and app, an AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, a multilingual digital lost and found centre, ICT monitoring for cleanliness and tents, software for land and facility allocation, multilingual digital signage (VMD), an automated ration supply system, drone-based surveillance and disaster management, live software for monitoring 530 projects, an inventory tracking system and integration of all locations on Google maps,” he added.

Khanna said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the tourists do not face parking issues. “In this regard, 101 smart-parking facilities have been created to accommodate up to five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares larger compared to the 1103.29 hectares allocated for parking in 2019. These parking facilities will be monitored through the integrated command centre,” he added.