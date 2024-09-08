UP govt forms panel to probe building collapse in Lucknow

On the directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member high-level committee to investigate the collapse of a commercial building in Lucknow on Saturday in which eight people were killed.

According to official sources, the investigating team will be led by State Home Secretary Dr. Sanjeev Gupta while the two members are Secretary Housing and Urban Planning Balkar Singh and Chief Engineer (Central Region) PWD Vijay Kanojia.

The sources said the said investigation committee is expected to thoroughly investigate the causes of the incident and submit its investigation report to the government as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Lok Bandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital to see the injured in the Sarojini Nagar accident.

He met each patient, inquired about their condition, and instructed the hospital administration to ensure proper care and treatment. CM Yogi also spoke to the patients’ families, assuring them of full support from the state government.