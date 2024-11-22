UP govt bans heaters and blowers to ensure fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced stringent measures to ensure a safe, fire-free Mahakumbh 2025.

A series of restrictions and guidelines have been put in place to prioritise the safety of devotees and institutions participating in the grand event.

Learning from past incidents, the government has completely banned the use of unauthorised electrical equipment such as heaters, blowers, and immersion rods in the tents of Kalpvasis. These measures aim to mitigate fire risks and create a secure environment for all attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released strict guidelines regarding electricity use during the Mahakumbh 2025 to prevent fire incidents.

Manoj Gupta, Superintending Engineer for Mahakumbh, said here on Friday that devices like heaters, blowers, and immersion rods are completely banned at the event. This decision was taken to address past incidents, where most fires were caused by short circuits due to such devices.

Executive Engineer Anoop Sinha mentioned that using illegal connections, such as hooking wires, is also strictly prohibited. Violators will face strict action, and institutions tampering with electrical wiring will be held fully responsible for any resulting fire incidents. Such organisations may also face future bans.

Institutions have been instructed to ensure their wiring meets safety standards. The use of MCBs and conduit pipes is mandatory, and organisations must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Electrical Safety Department after completing their wiring.

The government’s measures aim to make Mahakumbh 2025 a completely safe and fire-free event. By enforcing strict safety standards, the event will ensure that millions of devotees can participate in this spiritual gathering without any concerns.