XG sets the stage on fire with their spectacular Coachella debut

Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG made their much-anticipated debut at one of the largest music festivals in the US, Coachella 2025 on April 13.

XG, the only Japanese act performing this year, was listed as the second headliner marking a historic first for Japanese female artists. They took the stage as the closing act for Coachella’s largest indoor venue, the Sahara Stage. No Japanese artist has ever headlined this stage before, making this a groundbreaking moment for the group.

Welcomed by thunderous chants, the group appeared in special outfits designed especially for the occasion, radiating their signature style. They kicked off the show with “HESONOO + X-GENE” from their first mini album NEW DNA.

Energy surged through the crowd with their first all-rap track “WOKE UP,” a viral global hit. The excitement continued with “GRL GVNG,” which made history as the first Japanese track to reach #1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter.

CHISA hyped up the audience, asking, “What’s up Coachella?” While MAYA followed with, “We’re so happy to finally be here at Coachella! Let’s have fun tonight!!” sending the full house wild.

The group also debuted “SHINOBI (DANCE BREAK),” a brand-new performance themed around “shinobi” (ninja), featuring masked dancers and an electrifying stage production. The group then performed “LEFT RIGHT”, followed by the recently released “IN THE RAIN”.

From there, the setlist charged ahead with uptempo tracks like “TGIF,” “PUPPET SHOW,” and “IYKYK.” When they performed “IS THIS LOVE,” the crowd hit a fever pitch. The party continued with “NEW DANCE” and “SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT,” before closing with fan-favorite “SHOOTING STAR.”

Their performance was also live-streamed on YouTube, generating huge global reactions across social media. On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #XGCHELLA (a fusion of “XG” and “Coachella”) trended worldwide at #5.

XG is set to return to the same stage on April 20 for Weekend 2.

Currently, XG is in the midst of their first world tour, “The first HOWL”, spanning 47 shows in 35 cities across 18 countries and regions.