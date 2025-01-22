UP govt approves establishment of Prosecution Directorate

In a significant step towards realizing the vision of a crime-free Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved the establishment of an independent Prosecution Directorate.The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held at Triveni Sankul in Arail, Mahakumbh Nagar on Wednesday.

The move aligns with the implementation of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023, aiming to ensure effective and impartial prosecution in the state. The Prosecution Directorate will function independently, with a Director of Prosecution and Deputy Directors appointed as per the state government’s directives.The existing staff of the Prosecution department will be integrated into the new directorate under Section 20 of the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023. Additionally, separate funding will be allocated for the directorate’s future operations, ensuring its effective functioning.

Advertisement

As part of the new proposal, each district will have its own Prosecution Directorate. It will be led by a Director of Prosecution, who will work under the administrative control of the Home Department.To qualify for the role of Director, a candidate must have at least 15 years of experience as an advocate or prosecutor or must have served as a session judge.The state government will have the authority to remove the Director from his position before completing his three-year tenure if they are found involved in criminal, or corruption cases, or deemed unable to perform their duties effectively.

Advertisement

The selection and appointment of the Director of Prosecution will be carried out by a search committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Home Department. Other members of the committee will include the Principal Secretary of Justice and Legal Counsel, the Director General of Police, and the Secretary of the Home Department. The committee will decide the selection process independently.

The minimum tenure for the Director of Prosecution will be three years. The state government will create permanent and temporary positions for the directorate’s headquarters, regional offices, and district offices to ensure its smooth operation. At the district level, the District Magistrate will play a key role in overseeing and reviewing the prosecution activities and the work of the prosecution office to ensure the effective implementation of this new system.

The UP government has also approved an agreement with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and establish five Centers for Innovation, Invention, Incubation, and Training (CIIITs). The project, with a total cost exceeding Rs 3,634 crores, will see TTL contribute Rs 2,851 crores and the government over Rs 783 crores.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has a duration of 11 years, with the first year dedicated to project implementation preparation. After 10 years, the project may be renewed based on mutual consent.Under the MoU, TTL will introduce 11 long-term and 23 short-term courses across the 62 ITIs, aligned with Industry 4.0 demands. TTL’s trainers will also train ITI instructors and students, enhancing their skills. Successful trainees will receive apprenticeship and job opportunities with TTL’s partner companies. The project aims to train around 12,500 candidates annually, with approximately 6,000 in long-term courses and 6,500 in short-term courses.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved the issuance of municipal bonds for the municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra, along with the provision of funds for infrastructure development.Through these municipal bonds, the funds will be raised from the market, with a grant of Rs 13 crore provided for every Rs 100 crore raised. The government of India will deposit the incentive amount into an escrow account. Additionally, municipal bonds of up to Rs 50 crore each will be issued for Agra, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. This initiative aims to bolster the infrastructure development in these key cities.