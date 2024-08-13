UP Govt announces free bus ride to ‘sisters’ on Rakshabandhan

In keeping with its tradition, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced free bus ride for ‘sisters’ on the occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’ once again this year.

This offer will be available to the female passengers on August 19-20 in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses. The government has also issued instructions for making arrangements for additional transport on this occasion, officials here on Tuesday said.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at a high-level meeting recently, directed officials to arrange free rides for sisters during the Rakshabandhan festival as many of them have to travel to different places to tie Rakhi to their brothers. Subsequently, the Transport Corporation has issued orders to all its regional managers, service managers, and assistant regional managers to ensure the implementation of this initiative.

Additionally, the corporation has been instructed to provide additional transport to accommodate the expected surge in passengers during Rakshabandhan. To manage the increased demand, the maximum number of buses will be in operation over an extended period of 8 days, from August 17 to August 22.

Meanwhile, the UP Transport Department is also implementing a special incentive scheme to boost bus operations during this period. In addition, all employee leaves have been canceled. No leave, weekly rest, or DDR will be granted to officers, supervisors, drivers, conductors, and other bus operation staff, except in exceptional cases such as a family death or personal illness.

No officer posted in the area is permitted to leave their work zone during this period. Duty rosters will be prepared and displayed on the notice board, informing drivers, conductors, workshop staff, and operation branch employees and supervisors of their schedules. Additionally, all contracted buses are to remain in operation, with no leaves approved during this time. As in previous years, each area has been instructed to run additional services to various destinations, such as Lucknow and Kanpur, based on passenger demand.