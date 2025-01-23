UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel calls for societal awareness against dowry

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel attended the Parmarth Niketan camp in Prayagraj on Thursday.

During the event, she emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about the ills of dowry system.

The Governor also listened to the Shri Ramcharit Manas Katha delivered by Rashtrasant Pujya Morari Bapu.

While at the camp, Governor Anandi Ben Patel paid tribute to the valor and meditation of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, emphasizing that great individuals live on through their deeds and thoughts.

The Governor emphasized on the importance of vaccination for preventing cervical cancer in girls. She also appealed to prioritize the health and education of daughters, urging society to give special attention to their well-being.

Morari Bapu used the occasion to explain the significance of faith and devotion through Shri Ramcharit Manas, noting that the story imparts profound meanings of religion and charity.

Malukpeethadhiswar Shri Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj spoke of Shri Ramcharit Manas as a live depiction of Lord Ram’s character and described Pujya Bapu’s teachings as a confluence of truth, love, and compassion.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, while paying tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, emphasized that satsang and katha provide liberation from the slavery of the mind.