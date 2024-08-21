UP government guarantees safety of investors’ capital: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that investments in Uttar Pradesh are entirely secure and profitable for businesses as the state government guarantees the safety of investors’ capital.

He said that the risks undertaken and reforms introduced by the government, coupled with robust policies and effective implementation, have resulted in Uttar Pradesh emerging as a leading state in terms of ease of doing business.

CM Yogi made the statement during the inauguration of a new cement plant in Prayagraj by prominent industrial house JK Cement. This plant’s production capacity of 20 lakh tonnes is a testament to the state’s improved investment climate.

The Chief Minister also highlighted JK Cement’s return, marking a significant development in UP’s history. The company, once a prominent industrial group in Uttar Pradesh, had previously lost confidence in the state and shifted its investments elsewhere. The new plant in Prayagraj is JK Cement’s third in Uttar Pradesh after Aligarh and Hamirpur.

CM Yogi stated that after the formation of the double-engine government in 2017, the JK Group initially spent three years assessing the government’s credibility. Once the results of the government’s actions became evident, the JK Group committed to establishing three plants in Uttar Pradesh at a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore in Aligarh in 2020, Hamirpur in 2022, and Prayagraj in 2024.

CM Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh now boasts an extensive network of railways, expressways, and highways, facilitating the easy distribution of locally produced goods to other states. He further emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has become a top investment destination in the country.

In the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has cultivated an investment-friendly environment, propelling the state from 14th place in ease of doing business in 2016 to second place in the country today.