UP forest minister meets family of woman killed in wolf attack in Bahriach

On the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dr. Arun Saxena on Wednesday reached Majra Kolela of Sisaiya Chunmani village under the Mahsi development block of Bahraich where a woman was killed in a wolf attack.

As many as seven people were killed in wolf attacks in just one-and-a-half months in the village where wolves have unleashed a reign of terror.

Officials said the forest minister met the victim’s family and assured them that the entire government was with them in this hour of grief. He was accompanied by BJP MLAs from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh and Balha Saroj Sonkar, Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh, PCCF Sudhir Sharma and PCCF Wildlife Sanjay Srivastava.

Advertisement

According to reports, wolves are on the prowl in the Mahsi and Khairighat police station areas of the district.

On Sunday night, Rita Devi, a woman from the Hardi police station area, was attacked and killed while another woman, Kajal, from the Khairighat police station area, was seriously injured in a wolf attack. Due to these incidents on Sunday, terror in the area increased manifold.