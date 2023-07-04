Follow Us:

UP: Fire breaks out at a showroom in Jhansi, 4 people dead

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area.

ANI | New Delhi | July 4, 2023 8:11 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said an official. Fire tenders are present on the spot, said an official.

Four people died in the fire incident at Sipri Bazar, said the Police.
The documentation process for all recovered bodies will be done in the night itself. Right now, the police are present on the spot, and shops are being re-checked, said Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi.

Further information is awaited.

