UP: FIR against Union Minister’s son under Arms Act

Police have registered an FIR under the Arms Act against Vikas Kishore, son of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore in connection with the murder of his close friend Vinay Srivastava at his residence on Friday morning.

Vinay, a BJP worker, was shot dead by his three friends with Vikas’s license pistol due to a dispute over gambling. Police on Saturday said that a case has been registered against Vikas under negligence in keeping a licensed weapon.

The license of the pistol with which Vinay was shot is in the name of Vikas Kishore. This has been confirmed in the police investigation.

Vikas was not at the spot but the pistol was kept under the pillow on the bed. When Vinay had a fight with the accused, one of them Ankit easily got the pistol. It is clear from this that Vikas did not keep the licensed pistol at a safe place, police said.

According to police, it is the responsibility of the arms holder to keep the licensed arms at a safe place so that these cannot be misused.

Vikas Kishore is the regional vice-president of the Scheduled Caste Morcha of the BJP. Vinay Srivastava had been staying with Vikas for the last eight years.

According to Joint Police Commissioner Akash Kalhari, Vinay was shot following an argument over gambling after getting drunk. The three accused have accepted the crime. The recovered pistol has been sent for investigation. Fingerprint samples have also been taken.

The accused were produced in the court and sent to jail under judicial custody.