UP Finance Minister Khanna terms Union Budget as wonderful

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has described the Union Budget as wonderful and claimed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given huge benefits for India from a short and long term perspective.

He said that youth, women, food providers, poor and deprived people have all been taken care of in the budget. Nine formulas have been given in the budget. There is a budget to promote everything from agriculture to infrastructure.

The UP Finance Minister said here on Tuesday that Uttar Pradesh’s share in central taxes in the interim budget was Rs 218816.84 crore, which has now increased to Rs 223737.23 crore.

“In the budget, solar panels, solar cells, cancer medicines, X-ray machines, mobile phones, chargers, electric vehicles, leather shoes, slippers, purses etc. will be cheaper, which will directly benefit the common people. To simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961, it will be reviewed in six months. The limit of standard deduction in personal income tax has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. This will provide relief to taxpayers,” he said.

Suresh Kumar Khanna said that in the interim budget presented by the Union Finance Minister for the financial year 2024-25, the focus was on four categories: poor, youth, women and food providers.