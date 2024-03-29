UP Dy CM wants BJP to increase votes by 370 at each booth in LS polls

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stressed the need for the BJP to strive to increase its vote tally by at least 370 at each booth in the Lok Sabha elections from the previous elections.

Pathak said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 400 seats for BJP and its allies would be achieved only when all 80 seats of the state come into the hands of BJP.

Speaking to new entrants in the party, the BJP leader said, “All of you have to get together to strengthen the BJP in your areas and participate in the BJP’s big victory on all 80 seats in the state.”

He said the Modi Government would be formed at the Center for a third time and the NDA alliance under the leadership of Modi would get more than 400 seats.

Among those who took membership in the BJP were five-time state president of SP Mahila Sabha Geeta Singh.